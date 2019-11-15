SEATTLE — It's an event car lovers look forward to every year. The Seattle International Auto Show has more than 500 of the latest model cars, trucks, SUVs, crossovers, vans, hybrids and exotics on display. Want to take one for a spin? There are 75 cars you can take for a test drive.

Thinking about getting an electric car? Don't miss the Electric Highway display by Puget Sound Energy. Electric cars are very popular in our area with over 50,000 on Washington road. There are over 20 models – some starting as low as $30,000 before rebates and incentives – on the market right now.

Attendees can also get an up-close look at ultra-high-end exotic vehicles from Open Road Northwest including a 2020 Lamborghini Huracan, 2020 Bentley all-New GT, 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV and more.

This McLaren is just one of the many exotic cars on display at the Seattle Auto Show.

The Seattle International Auto Show is happening now till Sunday at CenturyLink Field Event Center. Tickets can be found here. Kids 12 and under are free.

