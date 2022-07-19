Seattle hotel celebrates the art of ink with live tattooing

W Seattle partnered with tattoo artist Lolli Morlock to celebrate "Lollipop Tattoo Week." #k5evening

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — A hotel in downtown Seattle is showcasing the art of live tattooing all week long.

W Seattle Hotel partnered with Lolli Morlock of Lollipop Tattoos to provide visitors with a unique experience: the chance to watch her work.

"There are a lot of people who've never seen anyone get a tattoo before, so that's really fun for me,” she said. "I like that the culture is becoming less stigmatized and it's more accessible to people."

The weeklong promotion is in honor of National Tattoo Day, which was July 17.

Morlock is setting up shop in the Living Room Bar and doing flash tattoos of her own designs.

Visitors are welcome to stop in and watch her create from noon – 6 p.m.

From 11 a.m. – noon, they can also sign up to be one of her models (she does five tattoos a day and the slots are raffled off.) They cost between $100 - $250, depending on size.

"I think that it's really therapeutic for both of us. It's one of the only times that I'm able to sort of shut my mind off and it becomes really meditative for me,” Morlock said. "Being able to connect people with their bodies in a way that's really empowering for them is a really special gift."

The public tattooing is an ideal fit for the colorful hotel and its distinct vibe.



"Music, fashion, fuel, design. What's more rock and roll than tattoos?" said Greg Campbell, director of sales and marketing. "Tattoos are such an art form. It's something that reflects their own personal story and life. To put it in a hotel is kind of fun and we want to bring that to life here."



For Morlock, it's also a way to help people connect with their own bodies and sense of self.

"It's incredible to see how many different types of people get tattoos,” she said. "It's not so crazy to think that you can treat your body in a way that is both empowering and a little bit playful."

Lollipop Tattoo Week runs through July 22. The event is free but visitors can register to receive updates.

The hotel is also celebrating the local music scene on the first Friday of every month by holding free concerts in the Living Room Bar, in partnership with non-profit radio station KEXP.