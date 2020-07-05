How to help struggling Seattle hospitality workers

The Seattle Hospitality Emergency Fund was created to help laid off, furloughed and unemployed hospitality workers during the COVID-19 crisis.

SEATTLE — Some of the people hit hardest by the COVID-19 crisis are hospitality workers - cooks, servers, bartenders and many others. That's why there's a fundraiser to help them.

The Seattle Hospitality Emergency Fund was created by Jessica Tousignant and a friend. They wanted to find a way to funnel funds from people not affected by the crisis, to those who need them the most.

The fundraiser is partnered with Wellspring Family Services. The donated money is sent to hospitality workers in need, with priority given to employees who don't qualify for unemployment, as well as marginalized workers.

"I think that paying attention to the most vulnerable members of our community is paramount," Tousignant says.

With a donation of twenty dollars or more, you'll receive the Community Cocktails ebook - a collection of 150 cocktail recipes from bartenders across Washington state.

"I think it brings the bartenders that we know and love into our homes," Tousignant says. "When everyone is lacking familiarity, being able to have a favorite drink at home is a small comfort."