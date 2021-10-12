Fill 'er up with holiday cheer at Seattle's newest holiday attraction

Kringle's Filling Station brings magic to Aurora Ave. #k5evening

SEATTLE — There's a brand new holiday tradition in Seattle, a magical gas station on Aurora Avenue.

Kringle's Filling Station opened in late November. It's run by Otis and Sparky Kringle, who may or may not know Santa. But they do run the most festive car garage in town. At this family-friendly place, you can play endless games of Christmas Ski Ball, sing holiday karaoke, drink 'gas pump hot cocoa' (yes, it is what you think it is), and get the best holiday photo ever in a one-of-a-kind sleigh.

Kringle's is open seven days a week, Monday through Friday 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday noon to 10 p.m. Admission to Kringle's Filling Station is $10, and kids five and under get in free.

Plan to spend some time playing games, drinking hot cocoa, enjoying the fire pits, singing some holiday tunes, and appreciating the creativity and innovation that went into creating magic in a garage.

You can also purchase Kringle's swag, treats, and the ultimate holiday photo in Otis and Sparky's 'sleigh'. Kringle's Filling Station is proof that holiday joy can be found anywhere.