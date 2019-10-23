SEATTLE — Banana Foster, Mexican Hot Chocolate and S’mores are classic desserts you can now try in the form of doughnuts!

Half and Half Doughnuts on Capitol Hill combines traditional doughnut-making with modern flavor combinations.

"The idea is that we evoke memories of your childhood,” said co-founder Christine Cannon, "To kind of create a little magic for people when they come in."

Every doughnut is handcrafted from scratch, using primarily organic and non-GMO ingredients. The flavors may connect with the kid in you, but they’re made in a way grown-ups can appreciate.

"Absolutely. We do the work on every single one,” said head baker Alex Schwartzstein. "We add some complexity to it so you can enjoy it on a different level."

The menu is seasonal and ever-changing, as Cannon comes up with new ideas. It's in her nature - she comes from a long line of chefs.

"I grew up in an Italian Orthodox Jewish family, so there were two food palates going on,” she continued, "And a lot of baking. My grandmother made these beautiful fritters when I was a child."

Half and Half gives those vintage favorites a modern twist.

The caramel apple fritters are designed to taste like caramel apples.

The S'mores bismarcks are made with marshmallow cream and house-made graham crackers.

There's also the Georgette -- a cinnamon sugar twist shaped into a circle.

"It's your mother's buttered toast with cinnamon sugar,” Cannon said.

If doughnuts aren't your speed, try a breakfast sandwich or a fresh-baked biscuit.

"It's like nice and fluffy. It's got the right amount of jam, not too much but not too little,” said customer Karan Thakker.

Half and Half Doughnuts | 516 E. Pike Street | Open daily from 6am to 2pm.

