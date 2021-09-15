Family, music and humor are showcased in Seattle-based film 'Thin Skin'

The movie kicks off the 2021 Local Sightings Film Festival tomorrow

SEATTLE — A comedy that tackles family pain, Thin Skin is close to star and screenwriter Ahamefule Oluo's heart because it's based on his own life.



He first shared the story on stage in his musical Now I’m Fine, then wrote for the screen with wife Lindy West (whose own best-selling book was adapted into the Hulu series Shrill.)

Shot on-location in Seattle, the movie follows the character Aham as he works a dead-end job, navigates living with with his sister (played by real-life sibling Ijeoma,) and comes to terms with his father who contacts him after a lifetime of absence.

An accomplished musician, Oluo also scored the film and the performances were all recorded live.

The film will kick off Northwest Film Forum’s Local Sightings Film Festival on Capitol Hill at 7pm on Thursday, September 16.



Entertainment reporter Kim Holcomb talked to Oluo, West, and co-writer/director Charles Mudede.

HOLCOMB: "Writing with the person that you plan on spending the rest of your life with - can you talk about the joys and/or drawbacks of that?"

WEST: "Even if we are mad at each other for other reasons, if we have work to do and then we sit down and we're working on something - it's just magical... I don't want to say those are the best moments of our life together because that sounds sad, but there's something really beautiful in the way that we inspire each other and create things together. I love working with Aham.”

OLUO: “Yeah. I love working with me too. (laughter) We fell in love with each other's work before we fell in love with each other as people... we really got close through the act of working together. There's something about the three of us when Charles enters the mix. When it's the three of us together, there's a really special dynamic."



HOLCOMB: "How do you view Seattle's role in the film?”

OLUO: “Absolutely as another character."

MUDEDE: "I shot in South Seattle. What people don't understand is how beautiful Seattle is. I said, 'You know where I'm at. I want that Seattle to sparkle.' (laughter)"



HOLCOMB: "Was there a scene that you shot that was particularly cathartic?"

WEST: "(Aham and Ijeoma) are playing themselves and they're acting out something that actually happened to them that is a defining trauma of their lives - it was so moving. I just don't know if I've ever seen anything like that in a narrative film."

OLUO: "In a way, compared to what I was doing before, (film) is a little more of a separation because it's something that I went head-on into, and then I don't have to do it anymore. (laughter)”

WEST: “Also, because we had such a small budget, you only had to do it twice because we didn't have the money for more takes."

MUDEDE: "I told Aham, 'You're not playing yourself. You're an actor. You're not Aham.’ People think they can just play themselves and it's like, you can't do that. You don't understand, that's why we have actors in the world."

HOLCOMB: “This is opening the Local Sightings Film Festival. What does it mean to you that people will be able to be together and watch it on a screen?”