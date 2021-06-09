U.W. kicks off college football season - What's Up This Week

U.W. Football / September 4 / Alaska Airlines Field
College football is back! The Washington Huskies open the 2021 season against the Montana Grizzlies. For the first time ever, beer and wine will be served throughout The stadium to fans 21 and over. The kickoff is this Saturday at 5:00 p.m. at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium.
The Vera Project Live / Sept 4 - 27 / The Vera Project @ Seattle Center
Like live music? The Vera Project returns to live events this month with six all-ages shows offered throughout September. This Saturday you can check out MC Lars and other acts at the Vera Project stage on the Seattle Center campus.
Hella Mega Tour / Sept. 6 / T-Mobile Park
The biggest concert since the pandemic started is coming to Seattle. The Hella Mega tour featuring bands Green Day, Fall Out Boy, and Weezer was originally happening last year but was rescheduled. The show now takes place Monday, September 6 at T-Mobile Park.
