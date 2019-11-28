SEATTLE — The Chainsmokers December 3 Tacoma Dome
They bridge the gap between electronic and pop music.
Grammy award-winning artists The Chainsmokers are bringing their World War Joy tour to the Tacoma Dome on December 3.
Seattle Turkey Trot November 28 Ballard
It's a great way to kick off Turkey Day. The 13th annual Seattle Turkey Trot 5K starts in the Sunset Hill neighborhood near Ballard and finishes at Golden Gardens Park. All proceeds go directly to the Ballard Food Bank. You can still register for the race that starts at 9:00 am on Thursday.
Stomp December 3 - 8 Moore Theatre
It started as a street performance in the UK. Stomp, the international percussion sensation is marking its 25th anniversary with a revival tour that slams its way to Seattle starting December 3 at the Moore Theatre.
The Nutcracker November 29 - December 28 McCaw Hall
For many, it's a holiday tradition. The Pacific Northwest Ballet's The Nutcracker is back with dynamic dancing all set to Tchaikovsky's beloved music. Performances start Friday and run till December 28 at McCaw Hall on the Seattle Center Campus.
