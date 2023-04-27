Ahoy! Spend a day at sea with Seattle's own Emerald City Pirates

SEATTLE — If the pirate life sounds pretty good to you, then come spend the day on the water with Emerald City Pirates .

Not to be confused with the Seafair Pirates , Emerald City Pirates dropped anchor in Seattle in 2017 and are the only full-time pirate ship cruise on the West Coast.

The ship can take you, your family, and your friends on an awesome pirate-themed day on the water. They have sailings including a Family Treasure Cruise. And why should the kids have all the fun? there's an Adult Pirate Party Cruise too. You can also charter the ship to take you around Lake Union, Lake Washington, or both.