Seattle education worker wins luxury home from HGTV

A Seattle woman won HGTV's 2021 Smart Home in Naples, Florida!

SEATTLE — Seattle resident and education worker Becky Dolan got the surprise of her life when what she thought was a family photoshoot in Sodo turned into something very different - HGTV surprising her with the news that she's the winner of the HGTV 2021 Smart Home.

What does that mean? Becky is the proud winner of $100,000 from LendingTree, a 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet, and a brand-new smart home in Naples, Florida.

The home is a fully-furnished three bedroom, three bathroom home with a two-car garage. The home was constructed by builder Mayor Construction with interior design by Tiffany Brooks.

"I was truly shocked," Dolan says. "If we had sat down together before and I'd said 'please design the home for me'...It couldn't have turned out any more perfect."

What makes the smart home so smart? Things like sanitation devices to keep surfaces clean, a hydroponic garden in the pantry, and automatic curtains and window screens.

Dolan was random chosen from over 106 million entries. She entered the sweepstakes every day, and her dedication clearly paid off. For Dolan, this is an amazing surprise after a challenging year.