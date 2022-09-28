Seattle's Edgewater Hotel celebrates 60 years with unique musical experience

The Edgewater Hotel is the only place in the country where you can demo an Orangewood Guitar. #k5evening

SEATTLE — When you check in for a stay at the Edgewater Hotel, not only can you expect to be immersed in natural beauty and music history, but all guests can now make some music.

Thanks to a one of a kind partnership, all guests can demo guitars from a a company called Orangewood.

"The aesthetic matches what Edgewater goes for, which is a homegrown organic coastal vibe," explained Ian McClendon, the General Manger of Edgewater. "Right now you can't try out or test the Orangewood product anywhere else. We are the only location in the U.S. where you can try your guitars before purchase."

It's the perfect play for the Edgewater as it celebrates 60 years.

The hotel, built in 1962 for the Worlds Fair, later developed a reputation for hosting some musical greats. The Beatles in 1964 — captured fishing from the balcony on their first American tour — kicked off a series of famous visits.

And those stories are featured in a new documentary on the hotel.

The Edgewater is embracing its storied past, while also looking to the future.

And this new demo experience is an example of that.

"We could have gone with Gibson or some other company, but this speaks to who we are and what we want to embrace: new energetic people in the music industry," McClendon shared.