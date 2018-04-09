From the shape to the generally cute appearance, Seattle Donut Boats live up to their name.

"They are just a great way to gather up 8 of your friends and head out and get a fantastic tour of Lake Union,” said co-owner and Chief Donut Officer John Fahey.

Popular in Europe, donut boats are new to Washington State. Seattle Donut Boat Co. is only the second business of its kind in the U.S.

Rental boats Sprinkles and Glazed and Confused offer smooth rides on Lake Union for $80/hour, and operators don’t need any prior boating experience. Drivers must be 21 and over.

"We give you a quick talking-to and usually have you on the water in 5 minutes,” Fahey said. “Then the lake is yours and you're the captain."

Electric motors power the vessels, which max out at 4 or 5 knots.

Important note: edible donuts are NOT included with a rental. But customers can pack in whatever food they choose.

"It's basically like having your own picnic table on Lake Union and we think it's just the neatest most fun way for people to get together and get out on this amazing lake,” Fahey said.

Seattle Donut Boats are located at 1001 Fairview Ave. N and operate during the summer months through September.

