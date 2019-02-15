SEATTLE — The character Henry Higgins from the film, My Fair Lady may be the best-known dialect coach, but Team Evening found a real teacher over on the campus of the University of Washington.

Our crew drove to Seattle's University District neighborhood to meet her.

Judith Shahn is an actress and voice specialist who spent 26 years teaching drama students at the University of Washington.

Now, she owns Seattle-based Vibrant Speaking – a communications service that trains clients like CEOs, salespeople, and attorneys in confident speaking and presentation skills.

She also specializes in dialect training, particularly for actors.

But her services extend to anyone with an interest.

Shahn has hosted Dialect Parties - she taught guests how to speak with an accent and they spent the rest of the night using their new "voices" in conversation.

But whatever the occasion, she approaches each new training role with a sense of respect.

"Dialects are such fun but it's really important to me that whenever I take on someone else's speech, I honor them," she said.

Team Evening took a crash course with Shahn inside Hutchinson Hall at UW. (Watch to see them attempt Scottish, British RP, cockney and New York accents!)

Shahn offers free phone consultations. She also has a voice retreat for women scheduled for April 2019.

Shahn offers free phone consultations. She also has a voice retreat for women scheduled for April 2019.