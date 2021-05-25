Seattle Design Center launches podcast to highlight inspirations of iconic spaces and people

"Inspired Design" is all about seeing places you've been before, but in an unexpected light

SEATTLE — There are stories behind every space.

And in the Inspired Design podcast, listeners get to hear them.

Whether it's the Space Needle or a historic central district library, the Inspired Design Podcast takes listeners into a familiar space with the people inspired by them or who help inspire others through their work.

Gina Colucci, The Seattle Design Center’s Marketing Director, is the host.



“Being the design center, we didn't want to create something just for interior designers, we wanted to create something that helped everybody see places in a way they maybe haven't before… we all know the Space Needle, but we are in the Space Needle with Alan Maskin who is the architect who did the re-design. And we're hearing tidbits about it that no one's ever heard before. Even people who work at the Space Needle are like, ‘We haven't heard that before,'” said Colucci.



“When we recorded her episode, she was like, ‘oh I have this new collection. Do you want to see it?’ And she was like, you’ll be the first person to hear about it. We were like yes please!” shared Colucci.

Colucci says there is always something unexpected from the familiar people and places she explores.

It's a chance to see things differently and to be entertained along the way.



“You can just hear the passion in their voices. You're listening to them talk about their surroundings in a way that ignites your imagination. And it doesn't fall short, like what are they talking about, you are on this journey with us,” said Colucci.