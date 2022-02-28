Seattle Cocktail Week is a week-long celebration of mixology — and spots like the Dressing Room are celebrating. #k5evening

SEATTLE — Seattle Cocktail Week is back!

After a pandemic hiatus, the weeklong celebration of spirits and mixology has returned to Seattle.

Events are happening all week long, culminating in the Cocktail District event on Saturday, March 5th. The event features more than one hundred different spirit-tasting opportunities, as well as plenty of food vendors. You can also attend lectures about things like a drink named the "Kentucky Hug" and what spirits can be used to make artificial diamonds!

Besides events this week, many restaurants and bars are offering special cocktails in honor of Seattle Cocktail Week. Seattle's esteemed cabaret, the Can Can, is offering some special concoctions at their bistro, the Dressing Room.

One of their drinks is the Oh La La — a flirty combo of white rum, orgeat, orange curaçao, lemon, and Campari.