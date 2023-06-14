Take a sneak peek into the future at this new art exhibit

"Seattle: City of the Future" is an art exhibit that will transport you to the Emerald City of tomorrow. #k5evening

SEATTLE — Explore diverging views for the Emerald City’s near and distant future - local artists create a labyrinth of imaginative possibilities to explore.

“To put in an art show like this was really cool; we live in a tech city, There's not a lot of art and tech intersecting,” said Marty Griswold, public display art executive director. “It was a really interesting way to really bring local artists into that mix.”

It’s a world of multi-media wonders and alternative realities that will ignite the imagination of audiences. Installations that invite audiences to explore, including visions of psychedelic wildlife, ecologic wonders, a new language of communication, transformational cityscapes and many more pathways of potential futures.

“When we're talking about the future, we're talking about a really unified community,” Griswold said.

One Reel and Public Display Art have partnered with Third Place Technologies to present this exhibit, where they challenged 43 local artists to create a future from multi-media wonders and immersive storytelling that will take you to another dimension.

“One of our goals is to create opportunities for communities of artists,” artist, Shelly D. Farnham said. “It’s always an amazing experience for me as an organizer to see that level of energy and people coming together around a project like this.”

"Seattle: City of the Future" is located in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood at the Teal Building — 619 E Pine Street; Seattle, WA 98122.

The tickets will run you $10 - $25, depending on when you schedule your visit.

HOURS & TICKET PRICES:

Wednesdays, 6-10 p.m.: $10

Thursdays, 6-10 p.m. $15

Fridays, 6 p.m. -12 a.m. $25

Saturdays, 6 p.m. -12 a.m. $25

Sundays, 5-9 p.m. $15

The exhibit runs through June 24.