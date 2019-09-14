SEATTLE — Take the sport of soccer, add giant inflatable plastic bubble suits, and subtract any traditional rules – BOOM, you’ve got Bubble Soccer!
The sport is a mash-up between soccer and zorbing. It started overseas and migrated to Western Washington a few years ago.
Seattle Bubble Soccer hosts 60-70 events a year, providing players with fields, bubbles, referees and score keeping.
Owner Chris Calbero says the full-contact sport is fun and fairly safe, but temperatures rise quickly when players are encased in plastic.
"Probably your endurance will be at an all-time low,” he said. "We've had semi-professional players in (the bubbles) and they've lasted probably a total of ten minutes."
Bubble soccer matches are popular as corporate events because they’re a unique team-building activity.
With that in mind, Team Evening stepped onto the pitch in their own bubbles for a two-on-two battle. Watch to see how they fared!
