Brown bear cubs are BFFs at Woodland Park Zoo

SEATTLE — Marty the Canada lynx mostly stayed inside the day the Woodland Park Zoo revealed his new habitat at the Living Northwest Trail exhibit . We all know how cats feel about rain. A wolf, snowy owls, and Western pond turtles all made an appearance despite the authentic weather (elk and river otters and other native wildlife live here also.) But the show was stolen by brown bear cubs Juniper and Fern, enjoying a romp in the rain.

“This year we were in a position to rescue two young cubs, so they're what we call ‘cubs of the year,’" explained the zoo’s senior director of animal care, Kevin Murphy. That name isn't because they're cute. It's because they're young, both born during hibernation last year. They’re also both orphans. Fern’s mother was a nuisance grizzly that Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks euthanized. Juniper was found wandering alone near an air force base in Anchorage, Alaska.

“Cubs this young would not survive in the wild,” Murphy said.



Bear cubs in the wild learn everything from their mother. These two have human helpers.



“Our keepers have become their teachers essentially, replacing their mothers, so they have adapted completely without a hiccup at all.” Murphy said. “And once we introduced the two of them together, they really now are relying on each other to navigate life.”



These BFFs (bear friends forever) are growing fast. So catch them — and their other local friends — now for a bit of brightness on these gloomy fall days.



“Should be some super exciting animal activity, and a lot of pride went into this exhibit,” Murphy said. He added that all of us lucky enough to live in the actual ‘Living Northwest’ can find inspiration and appreciation in this new display for the place we call home.