SEATTLE — Set sail for the Seattle Boat Show! This is the largest boat show on the West Coast, with two locations and more than 1,000 boats and yachts. Whether you're looking for a snappy sailboat or a 13.5 million dollar yacht, chances are, you'll find something that will take you on a nautical adventure.

The show has two locations - CenturyLink Field Event Center and Chandler's Cove at South Lake Union. The show features more than 400 exhibitors and 200 free seminars - along with some other fun additions, too. Love cheese? You can "Cheese the Day" on Tuesday, January 28th. Grab a free grilled cheese sandwich courtesy of Seattle Sourdough and check out famous cheese-carver Sarah Kaufmann working her magic on two massive blocks of cheese.

Perhaps the most unusual watercraft at the show is the Barletta pontoon boat, also called the slide-toon. This boat expands like an accordion, going from 8'6" to 14'10" wide. You know, in case your boat party has a few more guests than you anticipated.

The biggest boat at the show is the 117-foot Crescent, priced at 13.5 million dollars. She sleeps ten!

There's so much to see at the show, it's hard to whittle it down into just one story. The Seattle Boat Show runs through Saturday, February 1st. You can buy tickers on their website.

