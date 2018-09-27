It's no secret that Seattle is a pricey place--according to Inc. Magazine, it is the sixth most expensive city in the nation. While most would think you'd be lucky to get a parking pass in the city for under twenty dollars, popular YouTube vlogger and Pacific Northwest native Monica Church decided to take on the challenge of spending a fun day in Seattle on under that amount.

"I thought, what if I could take what's usually just parking money and do a whole day of feeding yourself, transporting, and entertaining yourself?" Church said. "And I made it happen."

Church's first stop is Pike Place Market, where she finds a breakfast bargain in a ham and cheese croissant at Three Girls Bakery. Capitol Hill bound, she heads to the Westlake light rail station. Despite being 23, Church manages to save a few bucks on the fare by passing as a youth and bringing her remaining total to $13.50.

"Rules are meant to be broken a little bit. Here and there," she laughs.

More freebies await in Capitol Hill for Monica as she manages to score a free soda by touring a trendy apartment complex. After a cheeseburger lunch at local favorite Dick's Drive-In, Church still has $11.25 left over.

Church takes the light rail back to the University of Washington campus, where she finds a ride-share bike--the first few rides are free--and heads for Gas Works park.

Monica wraps up her day at El Borracho's happy hour, where she runs into some additional frugal good fortune.

"I asked for the Cheapo Margarita, and she said it might not be working and what would you like if it isn't, and I said a beer, and then she saw it was working and gave me a margarita too--for free!" Church exclaims, tucking into her $1.10 each tacos.

Monica ends her vlog--and her day--with $4.05 to spare, proving that it is entirely possible to have a good time in the city without breaking the bank.

