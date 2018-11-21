By now you may have used, or at least heard of, national ride hailing companies like Uber and Lyft. Now, a Seattle-based service is going the extra mile for its passengers.

"This summer we launch ReachNow Ride our brand new ride hailing service," Said Laura Gonia, Head of Marketing for ReachNow. "There's a lot of great competition in this category. Now what we are trying to do is do something a little bit different."

And it all starts with your phone.

"So you open our app. You'll be able to enter your destination. Tap ride and you'll get a fair estimate and an idea of what the car will look like. What's awesome about ReachNow Ride is that you only get picked up in a BMW. So we offer the BMW 3 series or the BMW X1." Said Gonia. "We have a lot of great amenities that we offer with our customers. You get water bottles, candy. We offer chargers."

But the most unique thing about the service is sitting behind the steering wheel.

"The drivers are all professionally trained. That's one of the key features of ReachNow Ride. We felt that it was important that they were not only trained on the streets of Seattle so that they get you where you want to go as fast as possible, but that they were really taking your safety in the car in their consideration with every trip."

Also separating ReachNow Ride from the other guys is the price.

"One of my favorite things about ReachNow Ride is that we don't offer surge pricing. So no matter if it’s a Tuesday morning on your way to work or New Year’s Eve it's always going to be the same price that you're used to."

So if driving yourself isn't the route you want to take, a ride is just an app away.

"We think everyone in Seattle will really love it."

ReachNow Ride is free to join.

