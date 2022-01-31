Seattle band captures how COVID-19 affected local music in new documentary

"We play I guess, alternative rock. We kind of do the style we want," John said. "So alternative is kind of a cheap way of saying we do what we want."



In 2019, the band set out to document on video their 10th year of making music. But the project came to an unforeseen end when COVID shut down all local music shows.



"We were filming, and we had all of these interviews lined up, and then all of a sudden, like, the world burned to the ground, and everything changed."



Yet instead of abandoning their project, the band changed the tune of their video.



"So we've thought of just continuing filming, but instead now talking to people about how they've been affected financially and emotionally by the pandemic."



Their work turned into a documentary called, "Stay Well, Stay Awake," an up-close look at how the pandemic affected the local music community.



"The first people we reached out to were bands that we were very close to and had a personal relationship with."



They also heard from DJs, band managers, and music producers.



"When we did these interviews, it literally almost felt like therapy, because we were scared, they were scared."



Even John questioned the future of his band, Asterhouse.



"We've always just been gung ho and move through everything but this was the first time we put the brakes on and that was scary and sad."



But while the doc captures the lows, it also shows the resilience and love people in the industry have for music.



"Everybody I've been in contact with is still extremely, I would say more passionate about their art and their music because it was being taken away in some regard. So I think a lot of people have emerged more powerful from this scenario."



Their project may have started on a sour note, but the band Asterhouse wants those who watch their documentary to see that local music, cannot be stopped.



"I just hope it leaves people with a good feeling of togetherness and hope."