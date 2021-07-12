Seattle bakery serves homestyle counter cakes while immersed in nature

"Cakes and Trees" opened 5 months ago in Seattle's First Hill neighborhood. #k5evening

SEATTLE — On any given day at Seattle's "Cakes + Trees", at least seven different cakes are on display. The flavors rotate each week.

"We like to refer to these as church cakes, party cakes. They are not four tiers. It's something someone can bring to a gathering. It's relatable," explained Erik Jackson, one of the co-owners of Cakes & Trees.

He and his wife Alison Odowski, opened the cafe over the summer, as a way to explore two of her passions: Cake and Plants.

Lemon Velvet, a fresh take on red velvet cake, is their most popular. They specialize in a Detroit-style dessert called Bumpy Cake.

"It's a rich chocolate cake with German buttercream on top and coated with a fudgy ganache," explained Jackson.

While customers enjoy cake and coffee, they are surrounded by more than one hundred varieties of plants. Jackson admits to having double that amount at home. The plants aren't just for admiring, they are available for sale.

When the cafe closes, the space transforms into a private dining space, where Eric, an experienced chef, shows off his savory side.

His dinners can typically accommodate 6-12 people and the menu is customized.

"It's like a house party, but they don't have to clean up. We pump music, pour wine and have a great time," shared Jackson.

This is the second dessert shop for Jackson and his wife, who also own good day donuts in White Center.