SEATTLE — Imagine doing your next video call and looking like you're in an old sauna or perhaps you prefer the Fremont Troll looking over your shoulder. Visit Seattle, The National Nordic Museum, The Seattle Opera, and the Seattle Men's and Women's Choruses are regularly releasing new artistic backgrounds for you to use on your next virtual Zoom call.

Liu Nuan

Through The Seattle Opera, try a character from the Magic Flute or a scene from the Flying Dutchman. Visit Seattle can put you right in the middle of the Oddfellows cafe. The Nordic Museum has a lot to choose from as well, like glass birds by artist Trondur Patursson.

Nick Hall

The backgrounds for the Seattle Women or Men's Chorus feature images from their many concerts and shows. They are colorful and fun. Artistic Director, Paul Caldwell said, "Let's just have a minute, a minute where we can remember that everything is going to be okay; and that we can still spread joy, and have joy and enjoy the good energy that's inherent in Seattle."

Visit Seattle

The visuals are a reminder of what so many are fighting for. A chance to be reunited with the people and the places that make up home.

Visit Seattle

The Seattle Men's Chorus and the Seattle Women's chorus join the rest of the artist community in Seattle to remind us all that those days right there, those days will come again, somehow sometime.

KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.