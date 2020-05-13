Rare look behind the scenes at the still-closed Seattle Aquarium

The non-profit closed to guests on March 13.

SEATTLE — Since it shut down to guests on March 13, the Seattle Aquarium has remained largely closed to the outside world.

Evening’s reporter and photojournalist were the first television crew allowed inside in nearly two months and experienced the robust safety precautions in place.

There is only designated entrance, and tight biosecurity measures start with the first steps onto the property, through a sanitized foot bath. Visitors also take their temperature before entering the building, as are asked to wear coveralls over their clothing. Strict social distancing is also required.

"Not only are our staff safe, but also the animals who can be affected by it, as well," said Grant Able, Director of Life Sciences.



Only about 15 essential staff remain on-site daily. During our visit, divers fed the fish and cleaned their massive tank.



"Isn't it fantastic?” Able said, watching them scrub algae. "It's important work, what we're doing, and we know it's important for the animals, for the welfare of the animals."



It also keeps fans of marine life engaged, online. The aquarium live streams dive experiences every Tuesday, in addition to producing other digital content for Facebook.



It is a strange sight to see the main lobby empty other than socially-distanced chairs for staff briefings, to walk through the empty passage-ways and exhibits, and to see open seats where families once crowded to see the harbor seals.



"The mammals in particular and the birds are used to thousands of people walking past their habitats, and then when that stopped staff would walk by and the animals would rush up to the window and watch the staff,” Able said.



Julie Carpenter, Assoc. Curator of Birds and Mammals, got lots of attention from the sea otters one as she fed them one of their nine daily meals.



"I definitely feel a sense of calm being around them," she said.



Feedings aren’t just for nutrition.



"Anything that stimulates them mentally or physically, so we can keep their days varied and fun for them,” Carpenter said.



While daily care is top priority, the aquarium is also actively preparing for when the doors can re-open.



The closure puts the non-profit at risk to lose more than $10-million in revenue.



"People are the life blood of these aquariums," Able said.



Seattle Aquarium hopes to be included in the second phase of the state’s plan to relax stay-at-home orders.