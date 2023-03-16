Seattle actress stars in new movie about legendary female golfer

In "Playing Through," Andia Winslow portrays Ann Gregory, the first black woman to play in a USGA championship. #k5evening

SEATTLE — Actress Andia Winslow, from Seattle, is famous for her voice.

You've heard her gorgeous speaking voice on the Grammy's, The Oscar's, and in numerous commercials.

But these days, she's finding a path in front of the camera.

In the movie, "Playing Through," she portrays legendary golfer Ann Gregory.

Gregory was the first black woman to play in a USGA Championship.

"It was nerve-wracking. I'm used to being behind the scenes back in the cut," Winslow shared. "To be on camera, first you have to get past self-consciousness and you got to understand where your mark is and you know, follow directions."

But Andia had inspiration. Ann Gregory not only was a first, but she went on to compete in 27 USGA championship tournaments, including a runner up finish in 1971.

"Her name is synonymous with greatness and pivoting," Andia said. "She was a businesswoman. She was an athlete. She was a mother, a wife. She was a renaissance woman and so to see that in someone who has all the decks stacked against them, who is leaning into the power of yes, I think it's an important story for everyone."

And that includes for Andia, who was also made some history. She was the first African American female varsity golfer to compete in the Ivy League and, in 2006, became the fourth African American to ever compete in LPGA Tour history.

"Some of my earliest golf buddies were Bill Russell, Al Hendrix, Jimi Hendrix's father. So here I am 12 years old, playing with these greats and legends in sports and culture," Winslow explained. "It's a great legacy. People wouldn't think of Seattle and golf together, but it's definitely a place where a lot of legends were built. And I'm proud ot be part of the legacy."

The writer of the movie has personal connections too. Curtis Jordan was inspired by his mom's actual encounters with Ann Gregory during her golf career in the 1950s.

He was struck by a simple question.

"Why don't I know more about Ann Gregory? She was a pretty remarkable woman in so many ways and it's first time I had ever heard of her!" Jordan said.

But thanks to "Playing Through," more people will know her name and perhaps be inspired in their own way to change the game.

The movie is being brought to Seattle by the Pro Shop and SIFF. The Pro-Shop is a non-profit that empowers women to places of influence through the game of golf.

The Seattle premiere is Saturday, March 18th at SIFF Cinema Egyptian in Seattle at 5:30 p.m. The screening will be following by a panel discussion with the producer and star of the movie, representatives from The Pro Shop, and with former Seattle Seahawk Jermaine Kearse.

Proceeds from all tickets sales will benefit The Pro Shop and the Jackie Robinson Foundation.