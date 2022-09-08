Blitz buckets and tempura bacon: Lumen Field's new game day food

Seahawks Football fans will cheer for latest fare. #k5evening

SEATTLE — Lumen Field’s Executive Chef Taylor Park is excited about everything on the menu for the upcoming Seahawks Football Season.

"It's Seattle's largest restaurant, we can feed up to 72 thousand people here and we can do it in a very graceful 3-to-4-hour timeframe, tell me where else that gets done,” Park said at an event showcasing this year’s fare, which features food from some of the Northwest’s most popular restaurants.

“We have Tai Tung, we have Emma's Barbecue, we have Jones BBQ, Ethan Stowell, John Howie restaurants, all these people doing what they do best to give a great fan experience,” Park said. “These are people from our backyard, our next-door neighbors, SoDo, International District, Pioneer Square.

He’s excited about some of the new items as well: A bulgogi dog with kimchi pickles and spicy aoli from PNW Grill, and one item that’s the ultimate football fan food splurge, and a favorite of a certain silent bird, that can be frequently seen at Lumen Field.

"And then you have the Blitz Bucket as well, jojos, mac and cheese, barbecued pulled pork and then chicken tenders as well.”

Don’t panic about all those delicious carbs — the Blitz Bucket is meant to be shared.

Items that Evening is obsessed with, because we've already done stories with them: mochi donut balls from Dochi, BBQ pulled pork mac and cheese from Emma’s BBQ. The crew also loved the chicken tinga tacos from Manu’s Tacos. Plus, we think the tempura bacon from John Howie Restaurants is going to become a cult classic.

The new offerings at Lumen Field are something to cheer about while cheering on the Hawks.

“We have all these different things so the fans can just be overwhelmed when they come in and have a hard time deciding what to eat.”