x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Evening

Blitz buckets and tempura bacon: Lumen Field's new game day food

Seahawks Football fans will cheer for latest fare. #k5evening
Credit: king 5 evening
Blitz has a new treat he wants you to try.

SEATTLE — Lumen Field’s Executive Chef Taylor Park is excited about everything on the menu for the upcoming Seahawks Football Season.

"It's Seattle's largest restaurant, we can feed up to 72 thousand people here and we can do it in a very graceful 3-to-4-hour timeframe, tell me where else that gets done,” Park said at an event showcasing this year’s fare, which features food from some of the Northwest’s most popular restaurants.

“We have Tai Tung, we have Emma's Barbecue, we have Jones BBQ, Ethan Stowell, John Howie restaurants, all these people doing what they do best to give a great fan experience,” Park  said. “These are people from our backyard, our next-door neighbors, SoDo, International District, Pioneer Square.

He’s excited about some of the new items as well: A bulgogi dog with kimchi pickles and spicy aoli from PNW Grill, and one item that’s the ultimate football fan food splurge, and a favorite of a certain silent bird, that can be frequently seen at Lumen Field.

"And then you have the Blitz Bucket as well, jojos, mac and cheese, barbecued pulled pork and then chicken tenders as well.” 

Don’t panic about all those delicious carbs — the Blitz Bucket is meant to be shared.

Credit: king 5 evening
Blitz Bucket is a fan feast that puts mac and cheese, chicken tenders, pulled pork and jojos all in one place.

Items that Evening is obsessed with, because we've already done stories with them: mochi donut balls from Dochi, BBQ pulled pork mac and cheese from Emma’s BBQ. The crew also loved the chicken tinga tacos from Manu’s Tacos. Plus, we think the tempura bacon from John Howie Restaurants is going to become a cult classic.

Credit: KING 5 Evening
Tempura bacon from John Howie.

RELATED: Emma's BBQ in Seattle uses recipes dating back to the 1800's

RELATED: Dochi: The new Seattle donut spot that has fans lining up

The new offerings at Lumen Field are something to cheer about while cheering on the Hawks.  

“We have all these different things so the fans can just be overwhelmed when they come in and have a hard time deciding what to eat.”

You can try all this deliciousness yourself at the first Seahawks game of the season at Lumen Field on Monday, Sept. 12th, when they go to battle against the Denver Broncos and Russell Wilson. It's gonna be a tasty matchup.

KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Farewell to Seattle's greatest professional athlete

Before You Leave, Check This Out