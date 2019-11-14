AUBURN, Wash. — You think you're walking into a VIP Suite at CenturyLink Field.

"They're definitely in awe. Y'know when you open up the double doors," says Chad McGraw, creator of the ultimate Seahawks Fan Cave. It's part of the home he's selling in Auburn.

"I always wanted to have a media room?" He made a media room all right! A nine-foot football light covered in pigskin material pulses with fiber-optic laces above. "Carrying it down the freeway in the back of your truck. A big ole football looks kinda funny."

Custom Seahawk accents are carved in the wood above the 80-inch TV, which hides a bed that curls out from behind the wall. "Fit perfect for the space. You wouldn't even know there's a bed there," Chad says.

A bed hides behind the TV.

The 12th Man bar is the perfect place to grab a snack. And if you own the place, you can sit in Chad's favorite spot whenever you like. "These are all electronic reclining. So I would say the first seat here," he says as he points to the corner of a brown, leather couch in the shape of an L.

Even the sink says Seahawks with its football texture. The knobs on the cupboards are footballs too. And the memorabilia that lines the walls is a mini-Hawks Hall of Fame. From a Marshawn Lynch-signed endzone pylon to autographed jerseys and trading cards to stylin' stilettos in Seahawk blue and green sequins, negotiable is the keyword.

Seahawks stilettos sit next to a replica of The Lombardi Trophy.

"Everything's for sale. Not attached. It's just stuff. I would love to take it to my new place? But it kinda fits this room."

And if the weather's good, you've got options, says Barb Pexa of Keller Williams Realty Bellevue. "The waterfall falls over the hot-tub. And in the back is a TV. So if you get tired of watching the Seahawks from the fan cave, you can just hop in the hot tub and watch it there."

She's been in the real estate biz for almost two decades. "I think the pool is my favorite I've ever seen in Washington. You'd expect that in something like Palm Springs, and he's got it right here."

The grotto pool includes a TV above the hot-tub on the right.

McGraw calls it a "Fred Flintstone-esque" grotto with its waterslide and unique poolside feature. "That whole bar is heated like you would heat a concrete floor," Pexa says.

She says when you approach this rare, 4700-foot rambler in the Washington National Golf Club neighborhood, you get a sense of an Italian villa. "With the arched windows, the palladium windows, all the plaster, the marble tile, I think it definitely has a European vibe to it."

The vaulted ceilings in the foyer are 15-feet high. There's an inviting, sunken sitting room to the right as you enter and a swanky dining room to the left just off a spacious kitchen that opens to a family room with a fireplace.

On your way to the pool is a covered living space with a grill and a fireplace of its own.

But we suspect you'll spend much of your time, especially on fall, Sunday afternoons, in the fan cave, which even comes with a little luck. "Correct. We finished the day before the (Seahawks') Super Bowl win," McGraw says.

So it's first-party was a victory party.

The home in Auburn is offered at $1,725,000.

