TUKWILA, Washington — Receiver DK Metcalf caught some new fans at Southcenter Mall in Tukwila. The Seahawk rookie came around the corner to greet 25 teachers, who only knew a surprise was in order.

As the educators realized who just showed up, some gasped and applauded as Metcalf announced that each would receive a $300 gift card to buy essentials for the upcoming school year. "To send you out on a little shopping spree. Just to give back to the community, my new hometown I would say. Just to support you all and just thank you all for all the hard work you all put in," he said.

Metcalf teamed up with JCPenney for their "Back-to-School-Giving-Spree" events around the country. Each of the schools represented will also receive $1000 worth of clothing for kids in need.

