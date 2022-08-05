x
Evening

Seafair is back! - What's Up This Week

Seafair is the place to be this weekend! Come cheer on the hydroplane teams as they race at speeds of 200 miles per hour this weekend. #k5evening
Jimmy Shane, center, drives the HomeStreet Bank boat during Seafair weekend in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Seafair Hydroplanes / Aug. 7 / Genesee Park 

They're the fastest racing boats in the world. The hydroplanes return to our waters for the 70th year in Seafair's staple event, the Homestreet Bank Cup. You can watch these boats hit speeds of 200 miles per hour in person this Sunday at Genesee Park on Lake Washington. 

Ladysmith Black Mambazo / Aug. 11  / Neptune Theatre

They came to fame on Paul Simon's classic album, Graceland. Five-time Grammy winners, Ladysmith Black Mambazo have performed their hypnotic harmonies to crowds around the world. They'll play the Neptune Theatre Aug. 11.

The Elixer of Love / Aug. 6-20  / McCaw Hall

The Seattle Opera's latest production hits the stage tomorrow. The "Elixer of Love" is a charming, comedic love story set to music. It runs at McCaw Hall Aug. 6-20.

Brew Five Three: Tacoma's Beer and Music Festival  / Aug. 6 / Tacoma

The 8th annual, Brew Five Three: Tacoma's Beer and Music Festival will feature beers and ciders from more than 40 northwest vendors. There will also be live music and food trucks too! It all goes down Saturday in Tacoma. 

