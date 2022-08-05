Seafair is back! - What's Up This Week

Seafair Hydroplanes / Aug. 7 / Genesee Park
They're the fastest racing boats in the world. The hydroplanes return to our waters for the 70th year in Seafair's staple event, the Homestreet Bank Cup. You can watch these boats hit speeds of 200 miles per hour in person this Sunday at Genesee Park on Lake Washington.
Ladysmith Black Mambazo / Aug. 11 / Neptune Theatre
They came to fame on Paul Simon's classic album, Graceland. Five-time Grammy winners, Ladysmith Black Mambazo have performed their hypnotic harmonies to crowds around the world. They'll play the Neptune Theatre Aug. 11.
The Elixer of Love / Aug. 6-20 / McCaw Hall
The Seattle Opera's latest production hits the stage tomorrow. The "Elixer of Love" is a charming, comedic love story set to music. It runs at McCaw Hall Aug. 6-20.
Brew Five Three: Tacoma's Beer and Music Festival / Aug. 6 / Tacoma
The 8th annual, Brew Five Three: Tacoma's Beer and Music Festival will feature beers and ciders from more than 40 northwest vendors. There will also be live music and food trucks too! It all goes down Saturday in Tacoma.
