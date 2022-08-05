Seafair is back! - What's Up This Week

Seafair is the place to be this weekend! Come cheer on the hydroplane teams as they race at speeds of 200 miles per hour this weekend. #k5evening

Seafair Hydroplanes / Aug. 7 / Genesee Park

They're the fastest racing boats in the world. The hydroplanes return to our waters for the 70th year in Seafair's staple event, the Homestreet Bank Cup. You can watch these boats hit speeds of 200 miles per hour in person this Sunday at Genesee Park on Lake Washington.

Ladysmith Black Mambazo / Aug. 11 / Neptune Theatre

They came to fame on Paul Simon's classic album, Graceland. Five-time Grammy winners, Ladysmith Black Mambazo have performed their hypnotic harmonies to crowds around the world. They'll play the Neptune Theatre Aug. 11.

The Elixer of Love / Aug. 6-20 / McCaw Hall

The Seattle Opera's latest production hits the stage tomorrow. The "Elixer of Love" is a charming, comedic love story set to music. It runs at McCaw Hall Aug. 6-20.