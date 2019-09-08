SEATAC, Wash — Travel can be stressful. There's the packing, the long security lines, the delays and don't even get us started on the battle for the middle seat armrest. So why not make that trip to the airport a little more relaxing?

You can watch planes take off and land from the Alaska Airlines lounge at Sea-Tac Airport.

The new Alaska Airlines lounge at Sea-Tac Airport can help make that happen. The lounge, located in the redesigned North Satellite Terminal, opened this summer. The large open space features panoramic views of the airfield and the Olympic Mountains. There's also a fireplace and chaise lounge chairs where you can unwind with a latte prepared by the Starbucks-trained barista.

The Alaska Airlines lounge has Starbucks-trained baristas that will make a custom-brewed latte.

The complimentary bites include fruit, salad, and pancakes from a made-to-order machine. For those looking for something more hearty, you can purchase the turkey avocado burger or the summer rice bowl from the lounge menu. You can wash it all down with one of the 12 Seattle microbrews available at the bar. Alaska Airlines even has its own IPA from Fremont Brewing.

The summer rice bowl is available at the Alaska Airlines lounge at Sea-Tac Airport.

By now you're probably asking, "What do I have to do to get inside the lounge?" Well, you can become a lounge member or fly first class on Alaska Airlines. There's also a day pass for $50. You can get 50% off if you use the Alaska Airlines credit card.

