Sea Mar Museum of Chicano/a/Latino/a Culture highlights struggles and achievements

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in Seattle and Kirkland. #k5evening

SEATTLE — The Sea Mar Museum of Chicano/a/Latino/a Culture in Seattle's South Park neighborhood is a showcase of Hispanic achievement in Washington state. From the migration experience to the fight for workers' rights, visitors come face-to-face with the history of some very remarkable people.

It is often a story of struggle, but there is much to celebrate. The museum also highlights the colorful fashions and music of the Chicano/a Latino/a communities.

The museum opened in 2019, just a few months before the pandemic forced staff to close their doors. They've recently reopened for visitors Monday - Friday 8:00AM to 5:00PM.