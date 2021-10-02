x
Sea Mar Museum of Chicano/a/Latino/a Culture highlights struggles and achievements

The Sea Mar Museum is open weekdays from 8AM to 5PM.

SEATTLE — The Sea Mar Museum of Chicano/a/Latino/a Culture in Seattle's South Park neighborhood is a showcase of Hispanic achievement in Washington state. From the migration experience to the fight for workers' rights, visitors come face-to-face with the history of some very remarkable people.

It is often a story of struggle, but there is much to celebrate. The museum also highlights the colorful fashions and music of the Chicano/a Latino/a communities.

The museum opened in 2019, just a few months before the pandemic forced staff to close their doors. They've recently reopened for visitors Monday - Friday 8:00AM to 5:00PM.

Artifacts from Sea Mar Museum will be displayed this weekend at Kirkland Urban's 'Fiestas Patrias,' a family-friendly event featuring music, dancing, free health screenings and a live deejay. 

