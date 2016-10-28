REDMOND, Wash. — This week on Field Trip Friday, Team Evening heads to A Masquerade Costume in Redmond for some Halloween inspiration.

A Masquerade Costume is the passion project of the store's founder Kyra Stewart. The business started in her condo, with a personal collection of about 500 used costumes, and ultimately expanded to the storefront you see today. Over the past ten years, Stewart has gone from styling just a couple friends to dressing a number of loyal customers.

Stewart describes her business as supplying "really cool, over the top, one-of-a-kind wearable art accessible to everybody."

She and her team put together the costumes themselves, often combining vintage items with new or hand-stitched pieces.

While A Masquerade Costume specializes in high-end disguises, they can also get you a one-time Halloween get-up that won't break the bank. The store offers select costumes as rentals; wear it once and bring it back the next day. You won't have to worry, "But where will I wear this pirate costume again?"

Team Evening discovered their true selves while goofing off in Masquerade Costume for this week's Field Trip Friday. "Awesome Disco Queen"? Love it. Saint's "Henry the 8th with Terrible Accent"? Maybe not so much.

We want to hear from you. Is Jim's "Sexy Cop" outfit actually "sexy" or is it deeply disturbing, as Michael King suggests? Let us know on Twitter or Facebook, and we may feature your comment on our segment, "Evening Inbox."

A Masquerade Costume, 16759 Redmond Way, Redmond, WA 98052 (425) 373-5990

