Jinkies! We interviewed the cast of 'SCOOB!' from home!

The new animated family film comes out May 15

SEATTLE — More than half a century after they first started solving mysteries, the gang is back in SCOOB!

Warner Bros. is releasing the film for rental or purchase via on-demand platforms starting May 15.

There will be a SCOOB! Movie Night Premiere Event and Twitter Watch Party that afternoon starting at 4pm, with a dedicated red carpet pre-show. Once the watch party begins, a live watch party will be hosted on the official SCOOB Twitter handle using the hashtag, #SCOOBMovieNight.

The animated movie is part of the larger Scooby-Doo franchise, but this time there’s a new Shaggy (played by Will Forte,) a new Daphne (played by Amanda Seyfried,) and an updated version of villain Dick Dastardly (played by Jason Isaacs.)

Entertainment reporter Kim Holcomb talked to them remotely from their homes.



FORTE: “I have a lot of family up there in Seattle and the surrounding areas, so I'm sending love to my family through this interview."

HOLCOMB: "I have to assume you were cast in this role because of your uncanny resemblance to Shaggy?”

FORTE (laughing): “That's a compliment because I think Shaggy is incredibly handsome."

HOLCOMB (holding her dog): "She watched the movie with the rest of the family last night quite intently, she was into it.”

SEYFRIED: “What? It’s animated!”

HOLCOMB: “Yeah, I don’t know if that means she’s really bright or really not bright, but she enjoyed it either way.”

SEYFRIED: "I think any dog that can focus that long is very bright."



HOLCOMB: "What do you think that Daphne would be wearing during quarantine? Would she be wearing sweats or would she still look amazing, as always?”

SEYFRIED: “Sweats. I don't think anyone can stay away from sweats, to deny the comfort of sweats - listen, I'm wearing a dress and sweats."

HOLCOMB: “Jason, for someone who’s played one of the great villains of all times, with one of the great names of all times, Lucius Malfoy and then you’re offered a villain names Dick Dastardly...”

ISAACS: "That is the greatest name of all time. I grew up watching Dick Dastardly, I grew up watching Wacky Races, and Scooby-Doo of course, and the Banana Splits, oddly, which were all bundled together on Saturday mornings for British TV. And I loved Dick Dastardly. What I thought was brilliant was how they re-invented the entire thing, this being an origin story. Dick himself, who is such a tragic and pathetic loser, let's face it, was updated to be far more - he's got a massive pair of shoulders on him and for a puny lad like me, was a joy."



HOLCOMB: "He sports a very impressive mustache, too - I'm wondering if you have tried any new facial hair situations given our quarantine situation?”

ISAACS: “Kim, I shaved just for you. That's partly why my children and wife have done my makeup and I look slightly like an embalmed corpse, because underneath there's quite a lot of cuts going on and big red blotchy stuff, and when this publicity for SCOOB is over, I will go back to my grizzly man look."



HOLCOMB: "What’s your go-to Scooby Snack during quarantine?"

SEYFRIED: “I've got a bucket full of these, cheddar bunnies.”

HOLCOMB: “Do you feel like that is one of the best reasons to have a child - to have an excuse to have goldfish or bunnies in the house?”

SEYFRIED: “Well truth be told, I've been eating cheddar bunnies for many many years, and now I have to share them."

HOLCOMB: "I feel like this movie is a great opportunity for us to bring a word from the Scooby-Doo lexicon back into our vernacular, so should we push for drat, zoinks or jinkies?”