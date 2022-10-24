Scarecrows get the royal treatment at Swanson's Nursery in Seattle

Employees use nursery pumpkins and sheer imagination to compete in the annual Scarecrow Contest. #k5evening

SEATTLE — What do Poison Ivy, the Tin Man and Queen Elizabeth have in common?

They’re the inspiration behind this year’s Scarecrow Contest at Swanson’s Nursery in Seattle’s Ballard Neighborhood.

Employees bring their artistry to the annual event — they’re required to use a pumpkin or gourd from the nursery, but can create whatever display they choose.

"It always blows my mind, particularly how employees use pumpkins and gourds in ways I wouldn't even dream of for a scarecrow,” said Mike Kohfeld, Customer Service Lead. "One of our scarecrows this year is the Tin Man by our nursery buyer. He used a gourd painted red to be the scarecrow's heart."

Customers can cast votes for their favorite scarecrows through the end of October, and winning entries receive bragging rights and cash prizes.

Swanson's is a Seattle staple, celebrating nearly a century in business.

When it first opened in 1924, it was called "Swanson's Land of Flowers" and 98 years later, it’s still locally-owned and operated.

In addition to the scarecrow contest, the nursery’s autumn display includes pumpkins, décor, and seasonal flowers.

"We have a great selection of pumpkins that can be used for decor or even culinary purposes because a lot of them are really, really tasty,” Kohfeld said. "A lot of Swanson's area are covered so you can enjoy plants and decor without having to stand out in the rain."

There’s also an on-site café featuring full breakfast and lunch menus, a bakery and a coffee bar.