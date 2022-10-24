x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Evening

Scarecrows get the royal treatment at Swanson's Nursery in Seattle

Employees use nursery pumpkins and sheer imagination to compete in the annual Scarecrow Contest. #k5evening

More Videos

SEATTLE — What do Poison Ivy, the Tin Man and Queen Elizabeth have in common?

They’re the inspiration behind this year’s Scarecrow Contest at Swanson’s Nursery in Seattle’s Ballard Neighborhood.

Employees bring their artistry to the annual event — they’re required to use a pumpkin or gourd from the nursery, but can create whatever display they choose.

RELATED: Early fall is perfect time to plant a tree according to Ciscoe

"It always blows my mind, particularly how employees use pumpkins and gourds in ways I wouldn't even dream of for a scarecrow,” said Mike Kohfeld, Customer Service Lead. "One of our scarecrows this year is the Tin Man by our nursery buyer. He used a gourd painted red to be the scarecrow's heart."

Credit: Kim Holcomb
A painted gourd was used as a heart for the Tin Man scarecrow.

Customers can cast votes for their favorite scarecrows through the end of October, and winning entries receive bragging rights and cash prizes.

Swanson's is a Seattle staple, celebrating nearly a century in business.

When it first opened in 1924, it was called "Swanson's Land of Flowers" and 98 years later, it’s still locally-owned and operated.

RELATED: Meet the funny cast of family movie 'The Curse of Bridge Hollow'

In addition to the scarecrow contest, the nursery’s autumn display includes pumpkins, décor, and seasonal flowers.

Credit: Kim Holcomb
Poison Ivy served as inspiration for this Scarecrow Contest entry.

"We have a great selection of pumpkins that can be used for decor or even culinary purposes because a lot of them are really, really tasty,” Kohfeld said. "A lot of Swanson's area are covered so you can enjoy plants and decor without having to stand out in the rain."

RELATED: Attack of the giant pumpkins!

There’s also an on-site café featuring full breakfast and lunch menus, a bakery and a coffee bar.

Swanson’s Nursery is located at 9701 15th Ave. N.W. and is open daily from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out