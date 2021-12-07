Warm up at this Scandinavian café in the heart of Seattle

Café Hagen features decor, coffee, tea and food made in the spirit of hygge

SEATTLE — The antidote for Fall’s rainy weather may be inside Seattle’s Café Hagen.

Founded by Maria Beck, a Scandinavian transplant, it’s designed to share elements of hygge with the Pacific Northwest.

"We try to make this an environment where people come and feel good and cozy,” said manager Anete Kalnina.



Coziness abounds, from the décor – a balance of plants, wood and light - to the menu items. Café Hagen serves breakfast, lunch and weekend brunch, the likes of which you’d find on European streets.

It all begins with the coffee, which is roasted in Seattle to resemble the brews overseas.



“The style, how we do it, it's very common in Denmark and a lot of European countries,” Kalnina said. "It's a special way to roast coffee."



The presentation is also crucial. One of the more popular items is the “mocha flight,” a deconstructed mocha where guests can taste each ingredient separately – from the house-made chocolate syrup to the espresso.

Most of the food items are also made from scratch. A standout is the salmon breakfast bun, made with Danish goat cream cheese.

"Somehow it makes a nice feeling when you can sit inside, you're not in the rain, you're cozy and warm and you have this nice drink, and you just can enjoy your day,” Kalnina said.