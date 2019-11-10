SEATTLE — What do you get when you cross a popular locally made seltzer company with one of the best chefs in Seattle? You get San Juan Saltzery Taproom, Kitchen & Bar.

San Juan Seltzer began in 2018 with four flavors. Their drinks have become so popular they’ve teamed up with Ethan Stowell Restaurants to provide food at their SoDo location.

The seltzery has 12 kinds of San Juan Seltzers on tap, plus cocktails made with the seltzers.

Two of the more popular drinks are the Dread Pirate Katy and The Soda Jerk

The seafood-focused menu includes small items like Roasted Beets and Fried Calamari to larger dishes like Fried Oyster Sandwich and Dungeness Crab Roll.

The taproom has televisions for catching the game, a designated play area for kids, and a patio with a fire pit that makes it cozy all year round.

The San Juan Seltzery is a great place to hangout year-round.

San Juan Saltzery Taproom, Kitchen & Bar | Open daily 11 am to 9 pm, Happy Hour starts at 3 pm | 3901 First Avenue South Seattle WA, 98134 | (206) 432-9734

