TV host finally meets 'Law & Order' star who played his dad in a movie

Sam Waterston played Saint Bryan's father in the 1979 TV movie "Friendly Fire."

TACOMA, Wash. — For nearly 30 years, Sam Waterston, 82, has played "Law & Order's" unconventional bulldog of a district attorney, Jack McCoy, a character he reprises in all 22 episodes this season.

"Really it's the show itself more than the character that keeps me coming back," Waterston said. "Because take a look around! Who tells stories like this? And does it as well and as consistently as 'Law & Order.' It's just a really good show."

Waterston admitted shooting 22 episodes takes its toll.

"Because it's one grim story after another there is a cost to do this," Waterston said. "You do inevitably bring some pain home with you just because you have to. You owe it to the show."

For six decades Waterston has been acting, winning three Emmys for "Law & Order," a Tony nomination for "Abe Lincoln in Illinois" and an Oscar nomination for "The Killing Fields."

But the performance KING 5 Evening host Saint Bryan wanted to bring up was especially personal to him.

"In 1979, in the TV movie "Friendly Fire" you played my dad, Courty Bryan," Bryan said in an interview over Zoom.

"I don't believe it," Waterston said. "That's wonderful. What a good guy your father was."

Waterston and C.D.B Bryan struck up a friendship years before Waterston was cast in "Friendly Fire," a best-selling book about an Iowa family's reaction to the accidental death of their son during the Vietnam war.

The TV movie, starring Carol Burnett, was seen by 64 million people and won three Emmys. Ned Beatty, Timothy Hutton, and David Keith also starred.

But not every actor in the movie received a screen credit.

"I'm going to get very self indulgent here," Bryan said. "There is a family mystery. I don't really expect you to solve it, but there is a scene where you drive up in a Volkswagen bus and two children come running up to you. One of those kids is playing me. We have no idea who that is."

"You mean what is the name of the person who played you?" Waterston asked, amused.

"Yes," Bryan laughed.

"I'm sorry, I don't know," Waterston said. "I don't know. I should know, but I don't know."

"Alright," Bryan said. "A great family mystery remains unsolved but it's no mystery why you are among our most cherished actors today. Sam Waterston, thanks for everything."

"You're so welcome," Waterston said. "This was a real surprise. Thank you."