Salt & Straw celebrates summer with Ezell's fried chicken ice cream

The Portland-based ice cream shop teamed up with west coast businesses to create five new flavors for the ultimate summer picnic. #k5evening

SEATTLE — Salt & Straw ice cream is giving customers a taste of summer with its new line of flavors — and you'll need to expand your palate with these creative concoctions.

This picnic packs a punch with both sweet and savory options. Salt & Straw co-founder Tyler Malek wanted to give you everything you need for an alfresco spread. The five flavors include pink rosé and watermelon sorbet, chocolate nocino cherry pie, and baked brie and fig cheesecake which Malek said might be the yummiest ice cream he's ever made. For the more adventurous, there's deviled egg custard with smoked black tea as well as cinnamon and honey fried chicken that's made with Ezell's fried chicken. Malek said that one took 21 attempts to get right.

"When we first started we just took chicken from Ezell's and put it in ice cream and in our ice cream machine and it didn't work," Malek said.

He called Ezell's co-founder Lewis Rudd for help. They finally landed on the right mix by deep-frying bits of croissants in chicken fat and blending those with Ezell's chicken spices and lots of honey. The result is sweeter than you'd expect.