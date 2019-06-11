SEATTLE — This weekend marks the end of an era for Seattle Goodwill: the 36th annual Glitter Sale will also be the last.

The sale features an array of sequined clothing, vintage pieces, furs, shoes, jewelry, and luxury brands – all priced at deep discounts.

Proceeds benefit Goodwill’s free job training and education programs, and more than $3 million have been raised since 1983.

Kim and Jim model a tiara, a vintage leopard coat, a leather jacket and a pair of Ray-Bans - all available for purchase at the Glitter Sale.

KING TV

But according to Goodwill, costs have increased steadily over the years and the resources put into the sale could be allocated more effectively.

Your last chance to shop the Glitter Sale is November 9 and 10 at the Dearborn location.

Because of the large volume of shoppers, everyone attending the sale is given a numbered wristband. A limited number of customers are allowed inside, and you can sign up for a text letting you know when you’re able to enter the sale.

Kim's hair accessory is available in the jewelry section and Jim is modeling never-worn Bavarian lederhosen, available in the men's section.

KING TV

Wristbands will be handed out to those in line at 7am on both Saturday and Sunday. As of Tuesday morning, one person was already in line for this year’s sale!

There are no dressing rooms, but customers can try things on over their clothing.

Glitter Sale FAQs has a wealth of information about how the event works and what you should bring.

The Glitter Sale runs from 9am – 6pm and is located at 1400 South Lane Street (near the corner of South Dearborn and Rainier Ave. South.)

Two of the most popular garments available at the Glitter Sale are sequined shirts/jackets and faux fur coats.

KING TV

KING 5's Evening celebrates the Pacific Northwest. Connect with Evening on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Email.