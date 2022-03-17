x
Evening

Saint Patrick's Day is back at Murphy's Pub

Seattle's oldest Irish bar celebrates St. Patrick's Day 2022 from morning to the wee hours this year
Credit: KING 5 Evening
Jeremy Bauer, Celtic musician, gives Team Evening an Irish music tutorial at Murphy's

SEATTLE — Doors opened at 9 am at Murphy's Pub in Wallingford and the place was immediately packed with green-garbed revelers enjoying Guinness with a traditional Irish breakfast. 

Murphy's, which opened in 1981, is Seattle's first Irish bar according to their website. That's a lot of Saint Patrick's Day celebrations.

Saint Patrick's Day 2022 festivities include multiple bands, drink and food specials, and swag, including the traditional Murphy's pin, included with the 10 dollar cover charge. Paying a 30 dollar cover will get you a pin and a beanie. 

Jeremy Bauer, Celtic musician and member of the band Coming up Threes, showed Team Evening how to make Irish music of their  own. More experienced bands will be playing through the night, and Murphy's will be celebrating Saint Patrick's Day until 2 am on March 18. 

Murphy's Pub is located at 1928 North 45th Street, Seattle, Washington 98103, United States (206) 634-2110

