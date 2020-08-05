Fatherly advice from stars of NBC's 'Council of Dads'

Saint: “Michael O' Neill and J. August Richards of Council of Dads, thanks so much for doing this interview under these strange circumstances. The concept of this show pretty much sets the stage for all kinds of emotions you're going to feel watching the show. It's a council of dads taking on the responsibility for being role models, for kids of all ages, who's dad has passed away of cancer, I can't imagine what the first table read was like?



Michael: ‘Well you could well imagine we were just passing a box of Kleenex from one actor to the next. It's a very powerful, it's a very moving story in that first episode, in that pilot episode. It continues to be moving, by the way, but it adds a tremendous amount of humor as we move forward. But the great thing for me, Saint, is that it was organic. I didn't feel manipulated in any way. I just recognized the condition these people were going through. How much they loved one another and how desperate a time it was for them.”



Saint: J, you're playing a gay man with a family. That's a new kind of role model for prime-time TV. What does that mean for you?



J: “You know there have been many, not enough, but there has been a lot of gay men on television before who have been great role models you know, I'm not going to run down the list, but it means a lot to me personally because I'm gay and this is one of the few gay roles I've ever played in my career and, at this time, I felt like there was this great opportunity for me to also use this role as an act of service to gay families out there, gay men, black men, who might need some support in this world, a reflection of who they are. So this is my first time coming out publicly about myself because I really want to take this opportunity as a chance to heal and have folks be seen. So yeah, this role is very meaningful to me, as most of my roles are meaningful to me, but this one in a different way.”



Saint: “I want to ask you both, in keeping with the theme of this show, best advice you received from your own dad. Michael, why don't you go first.”



Michael: "Ah, one of them that I loved was, stay away from whiskey son, it's never been kind to our family."



Saint: J, what about you?



J: "I love my dad. My family is from Panama and my dad is so funny, he has the most funny sayings. One of them is, son, love is a misunderstanding between two fools.”



Saint: “Oh wow, what a great note to leave on. J, Michael, thanks for your time we look forward to watching Council of Dads right here on King 5 in just a couple of minutes.”