SEATTLE — Seattle and the Puget Sound is a favorite for sailors with many options for professional and recreational sailing. Here are just a few ways to make your way to the water.

Sail Sand Point, Seattle’s Community Boating Center, is a non-profit dedicated to making sailing accessible to everyone regardless of age, income, or ability. They accomplish this by nurturing self-confidence, cultivating leadership skills, and inspiring an appreciation for our aquatic environment. They offer a wide range of camps for youth and classes for adults, as well as boat rentals through the open boating program.

“We have about 1,000 campers per summer, we never failed to teach a dedicated student,” said Tim Player, Sail Sand Point's Head Instructor.

Seattle Sailing Club in Shilshole Marina, offers sailing lessons in the beautiful Puget Sound with the highest level of instruction on a fleet of sailboats, ranging from 22 to 40 feet. Whether you have never stepped foot on a sailboat or you’re looking to build on your current skills, this is the place for you.

“You can learn in slightly more intensive bites, where you are out sailing all day or for a couple of days in a row,” said Editor Joe Cline 48 North.

Seattle Sailing Club also offers club membership programs that give members a chance to enjoy the shared experience of sailing -- from race programs to casual sails around the Puget Sound.

For a more relaxed sailing experience for those that just want to go out and enjoy an afternoon on the waters of the Puget Sound with great views of the Downtown Seattle, Let’s Go Sailing is the perfect getaway with daily voyages on high-performance racing yachts at your own pace

“Our goal is the bring as many people from Seattle out on the water at an affordable price," said Skipper Joey Lamarche, "We try to give people an authentic experience."

