Senior Superlatives with the cast of 'The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina'

Season 4 of the Netflix show, shot in the PNW, is now streaming

SEATTLE — The final season of The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is now streaming on Netflix.

Based on the Archie comic books series, the series follows a half-witch and her supernatural group of friends as they come of age.



For the young cast, shooting the series in Vancouver B.C. was a pivotal time.

Entertainment reporter Kim Holcomb talked to stars Kiernan Shipka, Gavin Leatherwood, Jaz Sinclair and Lachlan Watson via Zoom about their memories and friendships.



HOLCOMB: “Thanks for taking the time, I know it’s been a long day.”

SHIPKA: "When it's from your couch, it's a lot easier.”

HOLCOMB: “I'm tempted to ask everyone that I talk to, do you look the same from the waist down as you do from the waist up?”

SHIPKA (raising her leg): “Sweatpants!”

HOLCOMB: "How do you think Sabrina would have dealt with quarantine?"

SHIPKA: "If she just put her classic protection spell - (recites lengthy, complicated protection spell) - she could go out the door and be fully protected."

HOLCOMB: "My mind was blown there for a minute, sorry. My soul left my body as you started reciting that spell with no problem. (laughter)"

LEATHERWOOD: "It's a weird thing to drill these words into your brain so repetitively that they essentially take over housing in your brain, and it's a weird thing to kick them out."

HOLCOMB: "I have to ask if you have a particular lovely memory of spending time in the Pacific Northwest?"



SINCLAIR: "Too many. I miss it every day."

WATSON: "Our weekends when we would finally not be working and we'd all go sing karaoke and walk down the streets and dress up and have a great time, and the very next morning we'd be carted off to a rock quarry in the mountains, and it was just such a well-rounded and beautiful experience up there. I'd love to go back."

HOLCOMB: "Since this is the end of your journey together, I was hoping we could start with some senior superlatives."

SHIPKA: “Great.”

HOLCOMB: "Class clown?”

SINCLAIR AND WATSON: “Ross (Lynch)!"

HOLCOMB: "Biggest flirt?”

SHIPKA: “Gavin.”

LEATHERWOOD (nodding): “Me.”

HOLCOMB: “Most likely to climb Mount Everest?"



SINCLAIR: "Sam (Corlett)!”

WATSON: “He's probably on Everest right now. (laughs)"

HOLCOMB: "Best karaoke singer?"

SHIPKA: "I was performing The Climb by Miley Cyrus and I did do a knee drop and rip my pants in half, so I think I deserve best, just for like passion."

HOLCOMB: "Most likely to actually try to cast a spell in real life?”

SINCLAIR AND WATSON: “Us! (laughter)"