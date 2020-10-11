New Ballard restaurant offers comfort food and more

SEATTLE — It's in a space previously known as Bastille, but it's a shift from the sit down restaurant dining that place was known for. Sabine has a small market, counter service, and plenty of places to sit and eat outside, complete with a cozy outdoor fireplace.

The fare is cozy as well - in an elevated way. First, let's talk toast. Nut butters, wild mushrooms, even smoked white fish find their way onto toasty slabs of sourdough, housemade brioche or rye. The vegan Sabine cinnamon roll has a cardamom kick, and the golden granola has puffed millet and rice flavored with turmeric, dates, figs and dried strawberries - plus you get to slather it all in lavender almond milk. Most items on their menu are house made, and all are full of flavor.