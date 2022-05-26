Up for something different? Catch a rugby game

The Seattle Seawolves are playing at Starfire Sports Complex May 27. #k5evening

Northwest Folklife Festival / May 27 - 30 / Seattle Center

A Memorial Day weekend tradition is back in-person! The 51st annual Northwest Folklife Festival returns with music, dance, art, and much more spread out over 20 stages. If you go, masks are highly encouraged. You can take part in this Seattle staple tomorrow through Monday down at the Seattle Center.

Stars On Ice / May 28 / Climate Pledge Arena

The best ice skaters in the world are coming to town. Stars On Ice will feature skaters like U.S. National Champion and Gold Medalist Nathan Chen and Pairs Medalist Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue. The ice and blades will be flying Saturday night at Climate Pledge Arena.

Bruce / May 27 - June 26 / Seattle Rep

It's a new musical you can really sink your teeth into. "Bruce" is a world premiere production based on the book that documented how a 26-year-old Steven Spielberg made the movie "Jaws." Bruce was the name the crew gave to the mechanical shark in the movie. Be one of the first to see it when it plays May 27 to June 26 at the Seattle Rep.

