Roland Emmerich's 'Moonfall' a visually stunning display of a moon out of orbit

Academy Award winner Halle Berry and Game of Thrones' John Bradley star in this space action drama that takes audiences on a journey inside the moon. #k5evening

SEATTLE — Roland Emmerich, known for movies like "Independence Day" and "Godzilla" is delivering yet another stunning film that grapples with human existence and the unknown.

In "Moonfall," John Bradley (KC Houseman) plays a conspiracy theorist who discovers the moon is out of orbit.

With just weeks before the impacts wipe out life on earth, he has to convince someone at NASA to believe him.

Bradley describes this role as the most fun of his career.

"It was fun because of his energy. I played a character for years on "Game of Thrones" whose energy is quiet...they don't dominate a space. They are sort of the forgotten man," Bradley shared. "But with KC, he had this unbelievable, unbridled confidence in himself, total conviction. He doesn't mind storming in somewhere to say to an astronaut or NASA executive, 'I'm right and you better listen to me because I've got something to tell you.' That was the energy that I found really funny. The primary energy is of one doing and one of conviction. That's always fun to play.".

Academy Award winner Halle Berry is the NASA executive who has the idea of how to save Earth, but it would take a trip inside the moon; and she would have to rely on an old friend and astronaut, Brian Harper, played by Patrick Wilson.

It was a role originally written for a man.

"For (Roland Emmerich) to have this vision and allow himself to think outside of the box to let the head of NASA be a black woman, I was really happy he thought that way. I thought I had qualities that would embody that character," Berry explained. "One, I played an astronaut on a TV show. I had a lot of information, I had done the research and done the work and I think this character had to have a healthy balance of intellect and brawn."

"Moonfall" director Roland Emmerich is known for his epic, larger-than-life films. And part of the success is minding the details. He was able to win over NASA and have them involved in the filming process.

"They gave all kinds of advice. They have scientists and they even gave us like astronauts, which was there for all the space shuttle scenes. So everybody did the right thing," Emmerich shared.

In "Moonfall," you'll experience action, wonder, and a bit of humor. But you might also leave with some things to think about as it did for the actors themselves.

"If you really want to think about some of these conspiracy theories and sort of pontificate about what the moon actually is and isn't... If there's life out there or not, it's a vehicle to start that conversation as well," Berry said.