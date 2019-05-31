SEATTLE — As Bryce Dallas Howard traveled the world promoting her new movie Rocketman, she also quietly sent a message of her own: the value of resale shopping.

Virtually 100% of her wardrobe for the press tour was consignment. It was a personal statement in support of re-use and body positivity.

"I got into this place in my career when doing press and stuff like that where I was like, 'I'm not going to diet for press anymore.' No one's asking me to be skinnier in movies, I'm not going to try and have a different body on the red carpet just so I can fit into the clothes. I'll buy clothes that fit me,” she said. “So that was great until I did actually go through a full press tour and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is too much, this is excessive and not sustainable and these are things I can't wear again and again and again.’"

That’s when she discovered a more sustainable solution: luxury thrifting. Her go-to source is online store The Real Real.

"It's the only way really to wear labels because to buy – designers will hate me but – to buy something at cost… why why?" she said, laughing. "It's been really wonderful, I really love it.”

In the film, the mother of two played against her nature as Elton John's mom - a narcissistic and vindictive parent who always put herself first.

"It's really tragic to me that he had to, with all his talent and his gifts and his training that he had to suffer for so long because he felt this void within him,” she said. "It's tricky because you can't say that person is evil, but they certainly are wrong."

But Rocketman is ultimately about overcoming pain to find success in a healthy way.

The movie is rated R and opens in theaters May 31.

