The Tacoma dive bar with great deals and million dollars views – 5 Star Dive Bars

Rock the Dock Pub & Grill might be your new favorite summertime hangout spot! #k5evening

TACOMA, Wash. — Welcome aboard!

Rock the Dock Pub & Grill is a small family-owned pub that has been serving the Tacoma waterfront since 2009. Located on Tacoma's Dock St, customers are not only served great drinks -- but great views of the water and downtown.

“The view here is amazing when is a nice clear day you can see Mt. Rainier and all its glory,” said Alyssa James.

But it's not just all about the view, the friendly atmosphere of this neighborhood bar makes newcomers and regulars feel at home.

“Myself and all my friends come here quite often, probably more often than we should, it’s fun,” said Dave Mccormick.

There's more perks, too! The deck is pet-friendly, so bringing your favorite pooch is encouraged (they may even be featured on the Dogs of RTD Facebook page). And if you're boating Thea Foss Waterway, there's plenty of space nearby to dock your boat and walk right up!

Happy Hour is from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday:

All the House well drinks are $0.50 off

Bud Light draft is $4

Tallboys are $2.75

If you are looking for a fun drink try their Dreaming on the Dock, a fantastic and refreshing drink mixed with rum.

When it comes to food, they also have a great menu selection for everyone.

“The food is higher grade than a typical bar, we take a lot of pride in our food and the kitchen,” said Chef Todd Bruess.