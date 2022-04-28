x
Rock 'n' roll royalty Paul McCartney coming to Seattle - What's Up This Week

McCartney's had many hits over his six-decade career, and you can hear a little bit of everything next week at Climate Pledge Arena. #k5evening
British singer Sir Paul McCartney performs during the Queen's Diamond Jubilee Concert at Buckingham Palace in London on Juine 4, 2012. The star-studded musical extravaganza comes on the third of four days of celebrations to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's 60 years on the throne.

Macklemore / April 30 / Emerald Queen Casino

How about some hometown hip-hop? Seattle's own multi-Platinum and Grammy Award-winning rapper Macklemore will be performing a show this Saturday night at the Emerald Queen Casino

Afterwords / April 29 - May 21 / 5th Avenue Theatre

Want to see the world premiere of a new musical? "Afterwords" is the story of the art we make from the love that shapes us. The music is described as a fusing of pop, rock, and modern indie-folk to create a soulful score. You can see the 24th new musical produced by the 5th Avenue Theatre starting Friday and running until May 21st. 

Gabriel Iglesias / April 30 / Muckleshoot Casino 

He's one of the most successful stand-up comedians working today. Garbriel "Fluffy" Iglesias plays to sold-out shows around the world. Expect the big guy to bring big laughs when he takes the stage at the Muckleshoot Events Center on Saturday. 

Paul McCartney / May 2 & 3 / Climate Pledge Arena

And finally, rock and roll royalty is coming to Seattle. Sir Paul McCartney will bring his greatest hits of the last six decades including songs from The Beatles, Wings, and McCartney's solo work. Paul is playing two shows at Climate Pledge Arena May 2 and 3. 

