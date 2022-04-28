Rock 'n' roll royalty Paul McCartney coming to Seattle - What's Up This Week

Macklemore / April 30 / Emerald Queen Casino
How about some hometown hip-hop? Seattle's own multi-Platinum and Grammy Award-winning rapper Macklemore will be performing a show this Saturday night at the Emerald Queen Casino.
Afterwords / April 29 - May 21 / 5th Avenue Theatre
Want to see the world premiere of a new musical? "Afterwords" is the story of the art we make from the love that shapes us. The music is described as a fusing of pop, rock, and modern indie-folk to create a soulful score. You can see the 24th new musical produced by the 5th Avenue Theatre starting Friday and running until May 21st.
Gabriel Iglesias / April 30 / Muckleshoot Casino
He's one of the most successful stand-up comedians working today. Garbriel "Fluffy" Iglesias plays to sold-out shows around the world. Expect the big guy to bring big laughs when he takes the stage at the Muckleshoot Events Center on Saturday.
Paul McCartney / May 2 & 3 / Climate Pledge Arena
And finally, rock and roll royalty is coming to Seattle. Sir Paul McCartney will bring his greatest hits of the last six decades including songs from The Beatles, Wings, and McCartney's solo work. Paul is playing two shows at Climate Pledge Arena May 2 and 3.
