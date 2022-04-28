Rock 'n' roll royalty Paul McCartney coming to Seattle - What's Up This Week

McCartney's had many hits over his six-decade career, and you can hear a little bit of everything next week at Climate Pledge Arena. #k5evening

Macklemore / April 30 / Emerald Queen Casino

How about some hometown hip-hop? Seattle's own multi-Platinum and Grammy Award-winning rapper Macklemore will be performing a show this Saturday night at the Emerald Queen Casino.

Afterwords / April 29 - May 21 / 5th Avenue Theatre

Want to see the world premiere of a new musical? "Afterwords" is the story of the art we make from the love that shapes us. The music is described as a fusing of pop, rock, and modern indie-folk to create a soulful score. You can see the 24th new musical produced by the 5th Avenue Theatre starting Friday and running until May 21st.

Gabriel Iglesias / April 30 / Muckleshoot Casino

He's one of the most successful stand-up comedians working today. Garbriel "Fluffy" Iglesias plays to sold-out shows around the world. Expect the big guy to bring big laughs when he takes the stage at the Muckleshoot Events Center on Saturday.

Paul McCartney / May 2 & 3 / Climate Pledge Arena